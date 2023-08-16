Jordan Love‘s first year as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback will be one of the biggest storylines heading into the 2023 NFL season. New England Patriots signal-caller Mac Jones hasn’t been in his place exactly, but he did go through a similar situation.

The Alabama product was selected in the 2021 draft, one year after Tom Brady left Foxborough, but he still had to live with the expectations left by the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

Love, meanwhile, has to fill in some big shoes as he’s taking over for Aaron Rodgers. Jones knows what is like to replace someone who set the bar so high, which is why he had something to say for the Packers QB.

Mac Jones’ advice to Jordan Love

“I think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL,” Jones said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “So to follow him, it’s just trying to chase the standard that he set every day.

“Honestly, we’re definitely two different players. That’s the only advice I’d have: Just continue to grow and be yourself, right? That’s all you can do. Put your best foot forward and compete. But yeah, it’s definitely big shoes to fill.”

Both are going to be under pressure this season, as their respective teams will closely keep an eye on them before making a long-term decision. But as Jones said, the best for Love is to focus on what he can control.