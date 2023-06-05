It’s been more than a week since the Arizona Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins but the wide receiver has yet to find a new team. Of course, his name has already been linked with multiple teams.

The Patriots, Bills, and so many others have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the star wideout. However, it remains to be seen which team ultimately acquires his services.

D-Hop will land somewhere, but it looks like he has less suitors than expected in free agency. The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars, for instance, seem to have pulled out of the race.

Cowboys, Jaguars turn down possibility of signing DeAndre Hopkins

“He’s not on this team right now,” Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said in regard to Hopkins, via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We went down the road with [Brandin] Cooks. We’re very comfortable with Cooks. We’re pleased with our receiving group.”

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson also denied the rumors that link Hopkins with Jacksonville, showing satisfaction with their current WR room. “At this time, it’s not a reality to bring someone else in,” he said via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL.

Hopkins may not be in a position to negotiate the lucrative deal he was probably expecting, but he will not lack in offers. His future is one of the most intriguing topics in the league right now, so we’ll have to wait and see.