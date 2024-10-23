Trending topics:
NFL Trade Rumors: Matthew Stafford, Rams expected to lose Cooper Kupp to NFC Team

One of the most talented WRs in the NFL, Cooper Kupp, could be leaving the Los Angeles Rams for another franchise, specifically from the NFC.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
By Matías Persuh

The trade deadline is approaching in the NFL, and several players are eagerly awaiting news about their futures in the league. This is the case for Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp, who has drawn interest from multiple teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers are already in the mix, and now another contender has joined the list of those looking to acquire his services.

Despite his recent injuries that kept him off the field for a while, Kupp remains one of the best players at his position in the league. This is why several teams have inquired about his availability for a trade, while he stays attentive to what will happen next.

According to reports from Mike Payton on his X account (formerly Twitter), the team that has emerged in the race to acquire Kupp is none other than the Detroit Lions: “Lions emerge as one of the favorites to land Rams’ receiver Cooper Kupp.

While the Rams are asking for at least a second-round pick in exchange for the WR’s services, the reality is that this may be difficult given the player’s lengthy inactivity and recurring injuries in recent months.

Jared Goff Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates his touchdown with Jared Goff #16 during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. Bills beat the Rams 35 to 32.

If Kupp were to join the Lions, he would reunite with a familiar face: Jared Goff. The duo had some high-flying moments during their time together with the Rams, and this could be a perfect opportunity to recreate that chemistry.

Kupp’s message to the Rams regarding a potential departure

Rumors about Cooper Kupp’s departure from the Los Angeles Rams are growing stronger by the day. This is why the WR himself sent a message to the franchise regarding what may happen with his future.

“I’m aware of it, but at the end of the day, I’m going to be where my feet are. It is that time of year. There are going to be rumors and things that go around. I let that stuff, as much as I can, be in the background. That’s all I know. I have a job to do here. And I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can for the guys in this building and being able to step on the field knowing that I prepared the best that I can,” Kupp stated.

Is Matthew Stafford also leaving the Rams?

As time goes on, rumors of major player trades in the league continue to grow. In Los Angeles, the discussion isn’t just about Cooper Kupp’s potential departure; there is also strong speculation about a possible trade involving star QB Matthew Stafford.

One of the potential destinations for the former Detroit Lions QB is with one of the breakout teams of the season: the Minnesota Vikings. According to Jack Settleman, the team led by Kevin O’Connell believes that Stafford could be the key player to further enhance their campaign.

The news surprised both fans and analysts, as the Vikings have been performing excellently in their games, largely thanks to the stellar performance of their starting QB, Sam Darnold.

Matías Persuh

