Odell Beckham Jr has a lot to give, despite his injury during the last Super Bowl, he is still one of the top NFL wide receivers. Check here which team could offer him a contract.

There are few NFL teams willing to offer Odell Beckham Jr a contract, especially knowing how much he is asking for his new contract. But Odell is likely willing to cut his salary to play pro football again.

2022 was a perfect year for Odell Beckham Jr since he finally won that Super Bowl ring that he had been looking for so much for a little less than a decade.

Apparently, Odell's knee is fine, he suffered an ACL injury twice in less than two years. But that doesn't mean he can't come back and play, Odell has already shown that he could do that by leaving Cleveland and winning a Super Bowl with the Rams.

Which NFC team is interested in signing Odell Beckham Jr?

It is likely that the Dallas Cowboys will be the team where Odell Beckham Jr lands in 2022 because a recent twitter post on the Cowboys official account reveals the reasons why Dak Prescott wants Odell on the offensive line. Prescott said: "He knows I want him here."

Odell's first NFL team was the New York Giants, despite the fact that he did not win any title with that franchise, that was the place where Beckham Jr became known as an athletic wide receiver with amazing catches every year.

During his time with the Browns he didn't offer much of his previous talent with the Giants, but his first season in Cleveland was 1,035 receiving yards.