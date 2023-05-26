With week 1 of the 2023 NFL season still months away from us, teams still have plenty of time to continue making adjustments. The New England Patriots, therefore, could be a team to watch in the next few weeks.

Their offense took many steps back last season, which eventually took a toll on its playoff aspirations. After failing to make the postseason in 2022, the Patriots are expected to work on their offensive unit this year.

Even though they’ve already made some notable signings, the opportunity that has presented itself with DeAndre Hopkins being released may be hard to overlook. However, they could also have alternative targets.

DeAndre Hopkins

Shortly after he declared his commitment with the team, DeAndre Hopkins was suddenly released by the Arizona Cardinals. It’s a clear sign that the team wants to start from scratch, and it brings a great chance for the rest of the league.

It’s strange to see top wideouts like DeAndre Hopkins in the open market, so he will probably not be short of suitors. The Patriots have been linked with him for a while, and it could let them upgrade their offense.

Jarvis Landry

Even if he’s past his prime, Jarvis Landry could provide veteran leadership to the wide receiver room. The best of all is that it wouldn’t take much for the Patriots to get his signature.

The former New Orleans Saints wideout has been a free agent for a while and has yet to find a new team. If they fail to get D-Hop, Landry could become an alternative target to add weapons for Mac Jones.

Jerry Jeudy

Besides Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy is the other wide receiver who has been mentioned as a potential target for the Patriots. The Broncos recently exercised his fifth-year option, but his name continues to be subject of trade rumors.

Denver wouldn’t let him go so easily, but the team is reportedly open to the idea of at least considering a deal for its wideout. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the Patriots’ WR1 right now, so it would make sense if they make a move for a wideout of Jeudy’s caliber.