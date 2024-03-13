The New England Patriots are about to enter a new era. For the first time in more than two decades, Bill Belichick won’t be calling the shots in Foxboro, with Jerod Mayo taking the reins of the team.

However, things won’t be easy for Belichick’s successor. The team has big needs on both sides of the field, and while they’ve been active in free agency, they still need to do more.

Fortunately for him, Robert Kraft and the front office will spare no effort to try and get back to contention. Notably, they could turn to the Los Angeles Chargers for some help.

The Patriots Are In Touch With The Chargers

“The Patriots have checked in with the Chargers on obvious trade/cut candidates during this week’s open negotiating period, sources told the Herald,” reported Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

The Chargers desperately need to shed off some money, and with a new coach in John Harbaugh, some mainstays could be on their way out of the organization pretty soon:

“The Chargers are more than $25 million over the salary cap, and they must be compliant before the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. Their most obvious trade/cut candidates are wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen and edge defenders Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack,” added the report.

As their roster stands now, the Patriots have glaring needs at both wide receiver and EDGE rushers, so it makes perfect sense that they’re keeping tabs on these players.

This team desperately needs to make some big moves if they want to go back to contention any time soon, especially with the New York Jets getting Aaron Rodgers back, and the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills looking like legitimate Super Bowl contenders out of the AFC East as well.