While the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs are taking much of the limelight, many eyes are at those who didn’t make the postseason as well. The Patriots, for instance, are giving a lot to talk about as Bill Belichick‘s future looks up in the air.

The longtime New England coach said he’s still under contract through 2024, but the team’s disappointing campaign in 2023 could put an end to his unforgettable tenure at Gillette Stadium.

In the event the Patriots decide to part with Belichick, the Atlanta Falcons are seen as a potential landing spot for the 6x Super Bowl champ. On top of that, Dan Graziano of ESPN claims people close to the coach see Atlanta as a good fit for him as well:

“I have been told (the Falcons) will have strong interest in Bill Belichick if, as most seem to expect, he and the Patriots part ways. I’ve also been told people close to Belichick believe it would be a good fit for him. It’s a strong roster that, yes, needs to figure out the quarterback position. It’s in a relatively calm market where he could be all about the football. And he’d have a team owner who doesn’t meddle in day-to-day affairs. Interesting idea, should Belichick and the Patriots split here in the next couple of days.”

Why Atlanta could make sense for Belichick

The Falcons have failed to be competitive since Matt Ryan left, but it could be a good place for Belichick to start over in case he leaves New England. With Arthur Smith gone, Atlanta could use Belichick’s experience to try and build a new era of success.

While the team hasn’t had a winning season since 2017, the NFC South doesn’t have a powerful owner right now. In 2022, the Buccaneers won the division with a losing record. This year, the Falcons finished third at 7-10, below the Saints and Bucs (9-8). But Atlanta could have made the playoffs with a win over New Orleans in the season finale.

The division’s weakness is an opportunity to create a winning team, and the Falcons’ poor campaigns in recent years also gave them enough Draft picks to build their roster with young talent. Atlanta still lacks a reliable quarterback, but having a say on who should lead the offense could be attractive for the new coach as well.

Of course, whether Belichick will leave New England remains to be seen so it’s still a bit soon to tell what the Falcons’ next move will be. But as long as his future remains unclear and the Falcons’ coaching job continues vacant, this possibility will be floating around.