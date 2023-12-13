Stephen A. Smith blames Belichick for Tom Brady's departure, says he has to go now

The New England Patriots haven’t been able to get anything going since Tom Brady left. It’s been four years, and they’ve only made it to the playoffs once, failing to win that only game.

Following Cam Newton’s failure, Mac Jones seemed to be the heir-apparent to Brady, but a string of unfortunate events led to some massive regression from the Alabama product.

HC Bill Belichick is in charge of every single decision made by the team. He chooses the personnel, he hires the coaching staff, and he decides who to pick in the NFL Draft. Therefore, it’s only normal to think that he’s the one to blame for the current status of the team.

That’s why ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes it’s about time the Patriots part ways with Belichick, also blaming him for running Tom Brady out of town with his ego.

Stephen A. Smith Blames Belichick For Brady’s Exit

In the latest edition of First Take, Smith stated that a source told him that Brady would’ve stayed in Foxboro if Belichick had asked him to stay. That’s something the fans will never forget or forgive.

A recent report stated that the Patriots have made the decision to part ways with the lifelong coach since their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in early November, and not even winning their next four games will make Robert Kraft change his mind.

It’s sad to see that Belichick’s tenure came down to this, and while no one can take anything away from him or what he’s achieved in the league, he’s also to blame for how much they’re struggling right now.

It’s been a great ride, and Belichick deserves all the credit in the world as one of the greatest coaches in the history of this game, but all things come to an end, including this.