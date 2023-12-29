Today, the NFL boasts numerous exceptional quarterbacks. However, Vic Fangio, the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, expressed genuine surprise about a particular quarterback—one who isn’t Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa.

For many analysts, Patrick Mahomes could be the next GOAT. He has already won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it seems like he won’t stop there.

In the 2023 NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa has emerged as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. He has effectively silenced his critics and appears to be steering the Dolphins toward their first AFC East title in 15 years.

Vic Fangio names the generational quarterback in the NFL today

The NFL boasts a lot of talented quarterbacks. While Patrick Mahomes is often regarded as the best by analysts and fans, other prominent names like Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, to name a few, are also ascending toward the pinnacle of the position.

Yet, Vic Fangio holds a favorite: Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins’ defensive coordinator regards the Baltimore Ravens‘ quarterback as possessing exceptional traits that categorize him as a generational player.

According to Fangio, Lamar’s mobility is something he hasn’t seen in a long time. The Ravens quarterback has really improved since he entered the league in 2018, and he is now also a better passer than he was before.

“Yeah, fair share mobile quarterbacks? Yes. Then there’s Lamar Jackson. He’s unlike anybody else,” Fangio said, per the Dolphins’ official website. “The only other player that’s been like him in the last 50 years is Michael Vick. He’s a tremendous player. Kudos to Ozzie [Newsome] and Eric [DeCosta] for picking him. Thirty-one other teams that passed him by are kicking themselves. He’s really improved over the years. Dynamic with the ball. Good passer. He makes their offense go.”

Fangio’s defense has encountered several mobile quarterbacks this year, including Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and more. However, the DC notes that Jackson’s gameplay differs significantly from theirs.

“The pure definition of a great quarterback is there’s no one way to play him,” Fangio said of Jackson. “Because if there was, everybody would do it. So you just have to mix up what you’re doing. Along the way, they have a hell of a run game. Both from the players ability — O-line, tight ends, runners — and the scheme of it with Lamar at the helm makes it a difficult task. There’s a lot to prepare for, a lot to defend in this offense.”

The Dolphins’ upcoming game against the Ravens on Sunday is crucial. With Baltimore currently holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC at 12-3, both teams are vying for this key position for the playoffs.

What is Lamar Jackson’s record against the Miami Dolphins?

Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season will have one of the most attractive games so far. The Dolphins will have to visit M&T Bank Stadium to face the Ravens, two teams that currently have the best record in the AFC.

Unfortunately for Baltimore, history hasn’t favored them with Lamar Jackson as quarterback. While he secured a victory in their initial matchup, he faced two consecutive losses against the Dolphins in the past two years.