It's been a while since we last saw Colin Kaepernick padding up and donning an NFL jersey. His kneeling and social activism all but closed the door on a potential comeback, as the league has taken a clear stance against him, even if they haven't openly admitted it.

Kaepernick has tried to make a comeback multiple times since being blackballed in 2016. A couple of teams showed up to his workout and some pretended to be interested in signing him, yet nothing happened.

And, while a comeback seems less likely every week, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis recently addressed his situation. Notably, he said he'd support his coaching staff if they want to sign him.

NFL News: Raiders Owner Mark Davis Says He Supports Colin Kaepernick

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis told Monte Poole of NBC Sports. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being,” Davis added. “I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin, and I didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it. I understand where he was coming from. He’s got a message for society as a whole.”

Of course, it's one thing to say this and another to actually pick up the phone and give the man another chance. Regardless of where you stand on him and his protests, you have to admit what the league did to him was wrong. There's no way there were 64+ QBs better than him in the world.