Russell Wilson will suit up for a team not named Seattle Seahawks for the first time in his NFL career. Here, he shares why he wanted to be traded to the Denver Broncos.

Just when everybody thought the Denver Broncos were making a run at Aaron Rodgers, they shocked the NFL by making a huge move for Russell Wilson. They were aggressive, yet kept a tight ship about their intentions.

Landing Wilson wasn't easy. Even though the Seattle Seahawks were expected to rebuild, he had strong ties to the community and both parties affirmed their desire to work together. But the Broncos weren't going to take no for an answer.

That determination to win and the roster they've put together over the past couple of seasons were enough to convince Wilson of waiving his no-trade clause. Per him, being in Denver gives him the best shot to win multiple Super Bowl rings before retiring.

NFL News: Russell Wilson Says He Wants To Win 3 More Rings And Play 12 More Years

“If I was gonna waive my no-trade clause, it had to be to a winning football team,” Wilson said. “My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three or four more Super Bowls. That’s the plan. That’s the mindset. That’s why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.”

Courtland Sutton Is Excited About Russell Wilson's Arrival

Wilson is expected to take the Broncos' pedestrian offense to a whole new level. That's why young wideout Courtland Sutton just can't wait to pad up and see what the Super Bowl champion can bring to the table.

“We’re so excited,” Sutton told NFL Network. “Our room, an offense, team, we’ve had a lot of guys come in and contribute and every step that we’ve had, it’s been appreciated. But to be able to have Russ come in and, having the success that he’s had, having the knowledge that he has, for us as young guys, all the young talent that we have, that’s what we need. We need that guy that’s gonna come in and be, you know, him, who he is, what he already brings to the table. We’re excited.”

The AFC West is now the toughest division in all of football and it's not even close. Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes facing off twice a year will certainly be a treat to watch.