Even though Tom Brady made it loud and clear he’s retiring for good this time, the prospect of seeing him back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2023 NFL season continues to make headlines.

On the one hand, the speculation exists in part because Brady already changed his mind once. But on the other hand, his previous retirement didn’t last more than a month.

Either way, once again there’s speculation about a potential return to the gridiron. But this time, it’s one of his former teammate’s fault. According to Bucs defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., the team is still approaching the 7x Super Bowl champ to come back.

Antoine Winfield Jr. believes Bucs want Tom Brady to unretire

“I’m sure we’re still reaching out to him trying to see if he’s trying to come back to the team,” Winfield said on the The Richard Sherman Podcast, via Sports Illustrated. “Hey, it could happen. Anything’s possible. … When he first said he retired, I really thought that he was done. He surprised me when he came back.”

At 45, Brady has insisted he’s finally read to begin his new life off the field, but a hypothetical return has been a topic all these months regardless. This time, it was someone at the Bucs who revived the rumors.