The Packers need new people for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, especially if it's a top TE like Waller. For now it's a rumor, but the Packers' interest in Waller is obvious according to sources.

The Green Bay Packers have an important project for the 2022 NFL season with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback and some new names on the offensive and defensive lines. But the team still needs to keep shopping around for more players to strengthen their roster.

In what was Davante Adams' controversial trade with the Raiders a few weeks ago, the Packers need to move on and find a way to find other players who are as good as Adams.

The trade with the Las Vegas Raiders was supposed to include Darren Waller but the NFL didn't allow that to happen as there are rules against franchise tagged player trades. But now the Packers would be willing to use an option to buy Darren Waller.

Darren Waller to Packers? This is the offer

In a simple and easy pick-for-player trade, the Green Bay Packers are willing to offer a second round pick for Darren Waller. The team needs a good tight end for the upcoming season. Waller is perfect for the job.

But for now everything is a rumor, the source of the information is Aaron Nagler, since according to him both teams, Raiders and Packers, are in trade talks and it is highly likely that the trade will take place on the weekend. But an NFL source denied any such trade involving Waller.

