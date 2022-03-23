Even though multiple teams could use an upgrade at the quarterback position, there seems to be no interest in Baker Mayfield at all. Here, we let you know why's that.

NFL Rumors: This is why no one wants to trade for Baker Mayfield

Not so long ago, Baker Mayfield entered the NFL with high praise, becoming the first overall pick of the Draft and the light at the end of the tunnel for the Cleveland Browns. Now, no one wants anything to do with him.

Mayfield's attitude raised a lot of eyebrows around the league from day one. Rival players felt he had a big mouth for a guy with no accolades yet, and it's not like he backed up the talk on the gridiron.

So, now that the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and most teams have already filled in their gaps at QB, the phone isn't ringing at Mayfield's camp. And that might have to do with Cleveland's steep asking price.

NFL Rumors: Browns Want A First-Round Pick For Baker Mayfield

"The Niners’ asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo has been steady for some time (other teams have said for a couple weeks that it’s about two second-round picks), and the Browns came in high over the weekend, with teams hearing they wanted a first-round pick for Baker Mayfield in the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson," reported Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Rival Execs Believe The Browns Will Have To Pay Instead

Instead, the word around the league is that whoever deals for Mayfield, assuming he's traded, will actually get a first-round pick from Cleveland, similar to what the Houston Texans did with Brock Osweiler:

"Baker Mayfield's future was a popular topic at Willis's pro day. Nobody had a simple resolution. One executive with another team dismissed Seattle, believing they buy into Drew Lock. Some wondered if Browns get Osweiler'd -- having to include a pick with Mayfield. Yikes," reported Ben Standing of The Athletic.

Mayfield was hurt for most of the season and it's not like he can't play at all. But the fact that his team chose a guy with 22 pending civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct over him, and that no other team seems to be slightly interested in his services really speak volumes.