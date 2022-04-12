Even though they've publically denied their rift multiple times, another report shows that Tom Brady wasn't a big fan of Bruce Arians' ways. Find out what happened here.

It took him a while but eventually, Tom Brady decided no one but him was going to call the shots. He grew sick and tired of Bill Belichick's ways and wasn't going to let Bruce Arians undermine him in Tampa Bay.

All signs point that Brady's comeback had everything to do with Arians' decision to step aside and retire from coaching. The timing was odd, and there had been rumors of a feud since their first season together.

Now, a new report states that Brady wasn't a fan of Arians' late preparation. He was used to having game plans early in the week from his days in New England, leading to multiple rifts between the two.

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Wanted Bruce Arians To Have A Game Plan Early In The Week

"Brady, as in New England, showed up each Tuesday morning with a game plan for the following Sunday, a source said," wrote Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "He expected coaches to do the same. Arians, busy with other work, wasn’t ready at that early point in a workweek to complete a full game plan. It became representative of small-ish but significant problems between them."

Arians Says Brady Didn't Impact His Retirement Decision, Says They Have A Great Relationship

Bruce Arians has repeatedly stated that there's no issue between the two. He affirms that they have a great relationship and that he was going to retire anyway as he wanted Todd Bowles to be in a position to succeed:

“We have a great relationship," Arians told the media. "All the players, every one of them has gotten cussed out, including him. That’s just part of me. People gotta write sh*t. It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

"Tom was very in favor of what I’m doing. I mean, I had conflicts with every player I coached because I cussed them all out, including him. Great relationship off the field," the former coach added.

Yeah, Bruce. We're not buying that. Arians even denied the rumors of his retirement shortly after the end of the season and then, all of a sudden, he retires days after Brady announces he's coming back?