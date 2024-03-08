2024 started with a huge change for the New England Patriots, with Bill Belichick leaving the organization after 24 seasons. But the year may have even more changes in store for the franchise, especially at quarterback.

Tom Brady‘s departure in 2020 left a huge vacancy in Foxborough, and while the team hoped Mac Jones would be the long-term answer in 2021, all signs are pointing towards an overhaul this offseason.

With the Alabama product struggling in the last couple of seasons, the Patriots are expected to start over by drafting one of the best QBs of this year’s class with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

In the event it takes this path, New England may look for a seasoned quarterback who can help with the transition. With that in mind, these veteran signal-callers could start the season before handing the baton or provide an insurance behind the rookie.

Joe Flacco

When it looked like his time in the NFL was over, Joe Flacco proved he still had enough left in the tank in 2023. After watching the first half of the season on TV, the Cleveland Browns turned to him in an emergency move and the 39-year-old exceeded expectations.

With an inspiring season worthy of the Comeback Player of the Year award, Flacco proved he can still be useful for teams looking for a short-term solution at the position. A former Super Bowl champ, Flacco could be the bridge QB the Patriots may need if they enter 2024 with a rookie.

Jacoby Brissett

A younger option than Flacco but with enough experience in the league, Jacoby Brissett has forged a reputation for being a reliable backup with a positive impact in the locker room.

Another thing that makes him a good fit for the Patriots is his past with the team, having spent his rookie year in Foxborough behind Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. The 31-year-old did quite well in 2022 with the Browns, where he worked with most of the Patriots’ current offense staff.

Gardner Minshew

If the Patriots prefer a younger option who can compete for the job while knowing the long-term plan is to promote the rookie, then Gardner Minshew could be a good match.

At 27, he entered the 2023 season as Anthony Richardson’s backup in Indianapolis but ended up starting most games due to the rookie’s season-ending injury. Minshew did better than predicted, winning a place in the Pro Bowl as an alternate.