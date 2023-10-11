NFL: Jimmy Garoppolo Is the Worst Quarterback in the League in this Statistic

The Las Vegas Raiders are enduring a challenging season, with only five weeks of the season played thus far. Their campaign began on a high note with a resounding victory against the Denver Broncos in week 1. However, they hit a rough patch with three consecutive defeats, a situation that stirred memories of their struggles in the previous season.

Nevertheless, they managed to break this streak with a critical and well-timed victory against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. The team, despite the recent victory, is grappling with several issues, and perhaps the most prominent one is the underwhelming performance of their quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Raiders had high expectations when they signed him as a free agent, hoping that his previous collaboration with Josh McDaniels would bolster their offense. Unfortunately, this move has yet to yield the desired results, especially since Garoppolo currently leads the league in a highly significant category like interceptions.

Every Interception by Jimmy Garoppolo this Season

In the first quarter of the season, Garoppolo’s position as the league leader in interceptions raises concerns. This is especially exacerbated by the fact that he missed a game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a concussion. To date, he has thrown a total of seven interceptions, which places him ahead of the players tied for second place by a margin of one.

What adds to the worry is that Garoppolo has thrown at least one interception in every game played this season. This alarming trend began in week 1 when he tossed one interception in the game against the Broncos.

Garoppolo continued this pattern by throwing another interception against the Packers this week. He also had two interceptions against the Bills in week 2. However, the lowest point was in week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he recorded a total of three interceptions in a single game.

How Many Touchdown Passes Has Garoppolo Thrown in the Season?

Garoppolo threw just six touchdown passes this season.