NFL News: WR Davante Adams admits the Raiders are not what he expected them to be

Davante Adams is not going through the best time as part of the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the wide receivers has made a bold statement by admitting that the AFC West team is not what he expected it to be.

Last year, the Raiders decided to provide Derek Carr with an elite receiver. They agreed terms with the Green Bay Packers to acquire Davante Adams, reuniting him with his former quarterback at Fresno State.

During his first season in Nevada, Davante Adams proved the entire NFL that he was still an elite wideout. However, his second year has not been very good, and his relationship with the team is not in the best terms possible.

Davante Adams admits he’s not having a great time with the Raiders

The Raiders are struggling to become a competitive team. Even though they were supposed to fight in the AFC West, they have not been as dominant as some fans thought they would.

Earlier this year, Las Vegas parted ways with Derek Carr, and this move had a huge impact on Davante Adams. Even though Jimmy Garoppolo is a solid quarterback, the wideout has not made a good connection with him yet, and he’s growing desperate because of it.

“I didn’t really have any expectations,” Adams said of his arrival to Las Vegas, per ESPN. “But (this is) not what I wanted, for sure. Obviously, I wanted to come here and have a big impact, continue to play at a high level and win games. And a lot of those things have happened — just not the winning part. But I’ve just got to continue to do more and keep demanding greatness and consistency for my teammates. … It’s a gamble sometimes (changing teams). You never really know.“

In Week 6, Adams experienced one of his worst games since joining the Raiders. When facing his former team, the Packers, the wide receiver managed only four receptions for 45 yards, a performance that fell short of the expectations for a WR1.

When was Davante Adams drafted?

Davante Adams was selected with the 53rd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.