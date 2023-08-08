The Houston Texans are starting the 2023 NFL season with a new head coach and a solid strategy. They are hoping to have a better record than last season, when they finished with a 3-13-1 record.

Last season was sad for them, even though they had Lovie Smith as their head coach and he was a guy who knew the franchise inside out at the end they finished the season with a losing record of 3-13-1.

The Texans are expected to have a better offensive line in 2023, but sadly they suffered a major loss after losing one of their key offensive tackles to an injury that will sideline him for several weeks.

Who was the Texans’ offensive tackle that broke his hand?

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, one of the Texans’ key offensive tackles, Tytus Howard, broke his hand during training camp on August 7. He is undergoing surgery to fix his hand and is expected to be out for a while.

Howard is an experienced player with the Texans. He was drafted by the team in 2019 and has started 54 games for them. He is one of the best offensive players on the roster.

How long will Tytus Howard be out of action due to his broken hand?

It all depends on the type of surgery and the type of fracture, but the estimated time for this type of fracture to heal is 4 to 6 months. But it is likely that the player will not be cleared to play until 7-8 weeks after surgery.