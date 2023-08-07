The Washington Commanders want the 2023 NFL season to be better than the previous one where they had a record of 8-8-1 overall but it was not enough to reach the postseason and that is their main objective for the upcoming season, to play in the playoffs.

However, the Commanders will begin the 2023 season with a new starting quarterback since Carson Wentz left the franchise and now they will be dependent on what Sam Howell can do during the first few weeks of the regular season.

Even though Howell is a rookie in his second year, they have Jacoby Brissett as a backup and Jake Fromm as a third option. Beyond the offense, Ron Rivera must think about the defensive line that must be reinforced before the start of the regular season.

Who is the new safety that will play for the Commanders in 2023?

According to Justin M’s league source, the Washington Commanders recently signed a former Titans safety named Joshua Kalu after he had a workout with the franchise on the morning of Aug. 7.

Before playing for the Commanders, Kalu was part of the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2020 and also played for the New York Giants during the 2021 season. In 28 regular season games he has 22 solo tackles.