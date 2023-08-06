The Miami Dolphins are hoping for a perfect 2023 NFL season, with a strong defense that can keep opponents from scoring and an offense that can put up points. To do that, they need the best defensive backs available.

Last season was not the best for the franchise, as they had problems on both offense and defense. However, they still managed to win nine games and make the playoffs, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

The Dolphins have a good roster with some big names, but the key for them is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been developing into an exceptional player.

Who is the new defensive back the Dolphins recently signed?

According to Nick Underhill and sources, the Miami Dolphins have recently signed former Vikings defensive back Parry Nickerson. Nickerson has played cornerback since he was drafted by the New York Jets in 2018.

He has played for five different teams since then: the Jets, Seahawks, Jaguars, Packers, and Vikings. He spent the most time with Minnesota, from 2021 to 2022.