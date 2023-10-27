While the focus often centers around high-octane passing offenses, there are five teams that have stood out due to their prowess in the running game. In a league where quarterbacks often steal the spotlight as their teams’ most valuable assets, some offensive coordinators still place heavy emphasis on the ground game.

Leading the charge in this category are the Miami Dolphins. They are not only the league leaders in total offense and average passing yards per game but also the most efficient team in running the football. Remarkably, they’ve achieved this without highly paid running backs on their roster.

Instead, they’ve utilized a dynamic 1-2 punch, with veteran Raheem Mostert initially paired with De’Von Achane. Even though the rookie sensation is now sidelined with an unfortunate injury, the Dolphins continue to lead the league with an impressive 162.3 rushing yards per game.

Best Rushing Offenses

The remaining teams on this list are not necessarily unexpected, but what’s noteworthy is that none of them feature highly paid running backs either. These teams rely on strong offensive lines and, in most cases, mobile quarterbacks to drive their ground games.

In second place, we find the Cleveland Browns, who average 147.5 rushing yards per game. The Browns have relied on their running game, and they’ve managed to maintain their effectiveness even without the injured Nick Chubb.

In the third spot, the Baltimore Ravens make an appearance, despite their efforts to transition to a more pass-heavy style. Injuries have also hit their running backs, but with Lamar Jackson leading the way, they still manage to average an impressive 145 rushing yards per game.

In fourth place, another run-first team, the Philadelphia Eagles, excels with an average of 142.7 rushing yards per game. They’ve benefited from the fantastic addition of D’Andre Swift, who has delivered dominant performances.

SURVEY Can a run-first offense win a Super Bowl? Can a run-first offense win a Super Bowl? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Finally, the Chicago Bears round out the top five. Their weak passing game has driven them to rely heavily on their talented running quarterback, Justin Fields, resulting in an average of 141.3 rushing yards per game.

What Team Has Scored the Most Rushing Touchdowns?

The Miami Dolphins have scored 15 rushing touchdowns in seven matches thus far.