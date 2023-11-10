NFL: The five teams with the fewest points per game this 2023 season

The 2023 NFL season has not been the best for the New York Giants. Entering Week 10, the NFC East squad has the worst numbers in terms of points scored, followed by other four teams that are really struggling with their offenses.

Compared to last year, the Giants are a completely different team. Last season, they secured a playoff berth and even defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. However, this campaign has not been as successful for them.

After nine weeks, the Giants hold a disappointing 2-7 record, placing them at the bottom of the NFC East. Making it to the playoffs seems highly unlikely, and the team’s front office must consider significant changes for the upcoming campaign.

These are the five worst teams in terms of points scored so far

The 2023 season has not been kind to the Giants. Despite being seen as contenders for a Wild Card round ticket before the campaign began, that dream now appears to be out of reach.

New York has won just two out of its nine games this season, and offensively, the Giants rank at the bottom in points scored per game, managing only 11.2 points per match.

They might not have the worst defense in the NFC, but their offensive struggles, especially with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor out for the season, are the primary reasons behind their inability to secure victories. It’s unlikely that their productivity will improve significantly in the second half of the campaign.

Setting aside the Giants, four other teams are grappling with significant offensive challenges. The Patriots are scoring 15 points per game, the Jets 16.5, the Steelers 16.6, and the Cardinals 16.8.

Among those five teams, only the Steelers boast a winning record. Matt Canada, the club’s offensive coordinator, is experiencing one of the worst years in his career, with the defense playing a pivotal role in the team’s success.

Which are the best offenses in the NFL today?

Certainly, there’s another side to the story: the best offenses in the league. Numerous teams have operated at a peak level this year, and notably, all of the top five teams in points per game have a winning record so far.

According to the stats, the Dolphins currently boast the best offense in the league, averaging 31.7 points per game. It’s worth noting that they scored 70 points against the Broncos, significantly boosting this average.

Miami leads the league, followed by the Eagles with 28, the Cowboys with 27.5, the 49ers with 27.3, and the Bills with 26.7. Surprisingly, the Chiefs are not among the top 10 teams in offensive performance.