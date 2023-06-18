For the NFL to back down with a penalty something extraordinary must happen or the player has a lot of evidence in his favor, but usually once the penalty is handed down the league is unlikely to forgive the player.

Gambling is illegal in most of the 50 states of the union and the NFL harshly punishes players who are caught making any type of bet, especially if they are bets against their own teams.

So far in 2023, five players have been suspended due to gambling-related issues, they will not be able to start the upcoming season and it is likely that some of them will lose their current contracts.

Who are the players suspended for gambling in 2023?

The NFL has a short list of five players, the names were announced on April 21, 2023, three of those players were suspended indefinitely but that doesn’t mean their careers are over.

Quintez Cephus (indefinitely) C.J. Moore (indefinitely) Shaka Toney (indefinitely) Jameson Williams (6-game suspension) Stanley Berryhill (6-game suspension)

Players who were suspended indefinitely can choose to return to the NFL after one year of their suspension, which means they will not play in the 2023 season and will be available after April 21, 2024.