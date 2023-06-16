Everybody in the league is waiting for the regular season to fully believe that Tom Brady is actually retired. The legendary quarterback recently agreed to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sparking a brand-new wave of rumors regarding a comeback.

After nine years, the Raiders are making a change at the quarterback position. Derek Carr is no longer there after being released, but the team still opted to get a veteran. Their choice at the position was Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo’s injury history is the issue that increases the likelihood of Brady eventually starting for Las Vegas. There are many people who believe that Garoppolo will need to be replaced at some point for that reason. The leader of the defense Maxx Crosby addressed the entire situation.

Maxx Crosby doesn’t discard Tom Brady playing for the Raiders

Brady has won everything in his career. The seven Super Bowl rings he owns are proof of how successful he has been. Spending more time with his family seems to be his priority now, but the 45-year-old player wasn’t slowing down when he decided to retire.

That’s why a potential comeback doesn’t sound unreasonable, something that Crosby agrees with. These were his words about Brady playing for the Raiders on the podcast “The Voncast” hosted by Von Miller.

“Yeah, the possibility, obviously we got Jimmy G. He’s coming back. He’s gonna be healthy. But you know, you never know what’s going to happen. Tom Brady’s a competitor. The greatest of all time. At the absolute worst, if everything doesn’t go the way it’s supposed to and we need him, I would not be surprised if Tom Brady shows up in a Raiders jersey”, Crosby said.