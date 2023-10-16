Among the most sacked quarterbacks after six weeks is the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields with 24 sacks. He is one of three quarterbacks with over 20 sacks entering Week 7, along with Russell Wilson (19 sacks) and Ryan Tannehill (19 sacks). Desmond Ridder and Zach Wilson are also close to the 20-sack mark, with 17 sacks each.

A sack is awarded to a defensive player when he tackles the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage before he can throw a forward pass. Sacks can also be awarded if the quarterback is forced out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage to avoid being sacked, or if he fumbles the ball behind the line of scrimmage.

Sacks are important because they can disrupt the rhythm of an offense and force the quarterback to make quick decisions. They can also lead to turnovers, as a quarterback is more likely to fumble the ball if he is under pressure. Additionally, sacks can cause injuries to the quarterback, which can take him out of the game and force the backup quarterback to play.

Who are the 10 quarterbacks with the most sacks entering Week 7?

According to Pro Football Reference, the quarterback with the most sacks entering Week 7 is Sam Howell with 34 sacks, he is the only one close to forty sacks while Daniel Jones (28 sacks) is the second most sacked quarterback on the list.

All starting quarterbacks have been sacked in at least one game in the last six weeks, as have some backups. For example, Brock Purdy has been sacked 11 times since Week 1, while Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes has only been sacked 6 times.

The most common way for a defensive player to get a sack is to rush the passer. This means that he rushes the quarterback from the line of scrimmage in an attempt to tackle him before he can throw the ball. Defensive players can also get sacks by blitzing, which is when they come from unexpected angles to try to sack the quarterback.

Quarterbacks can try to avoid sacks by getting rid of the ball quickly, either by throwing it away or by handing it off to a running back. They can also try to improve their pass protection by having their offensive linemen block better.

Which quarterbacks are most at risk of being sacked?

The quarterbacks who are most at risk of being sacked are those who play behind poor offensive lines. Additionally, quarterbacks who are mobile and like to scramble outside of the pocket are also more at risk of being sacked.

What can teams do to protect their quarterbacks from being sacked?

Teams can protect their quarterbacks from being sacked by improving their offensive line. This can be done by drafting and developing better offensive linemen, or by signing free agent offensive linemen. Additionally, teams can use play-calling to help protect their quarterbacks. For example, teams can run the ball more often, or they can call quick passes that allow the quarterback to get rid of the ball quickly.