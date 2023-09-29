NFL: The surprising quarterback who might be traded to the New York Jets

The New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers to become a Super Bowl contender. However, those championship hopes were derailed after his Achilles injury in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Robert Saleh believed in Zach Wilson as his starting quarterback but the results have been disastrous. The Jets have a 1-2 record and, in those two losses against the Cowboys and Patriots, the offense only scored ten points.

That’s why, in order to salvage the season, a shocking report in the NFL points out at another blockbuster trade for the Jets. It could be their last chance to boost a superb roster.

Report: Ryan Tannehill might be an option for the Jets

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, an anonymous NFL executive believes the Jets should make a trade for Ryan Tannehill. He’s on the last year of his contract and the Titans have already two names for the future in Malik Willis and Will Levis.

It could be a win-win situation for both franchises. Tennessee would get something in return for a QB who won’t be on their plans and the Jets could acquire a proven veteran to replace Zach Wilson.

Not so long ago, in the 2021 season, Tannehill led the Titans to the No.1 seed in the AFC with a star running back like Derrick Henry and a very solid defense. That same formula might be in place with the Jets.