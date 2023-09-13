The New York Jets brought Aaron Rodgers with the promise of giving him all the tools to make another Super Bowl run. They did everything to compete in a very crowded AFC led by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before the start of the season, the Jets’ front office accepted almost each request to guarantee the star will sign. The list of names was clear: Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard or Billy Turner.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the opener against the Buffalo Bills. He is 39-years old and retirement from the NFL is the big question for the legend.

Aaron Rodgers speaks about possible retirement from the NFL

The quarterback finally went to social media to speak about the situation. “Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon.”

Of course, everyone was expecting some news about a possible retirement from the NFL. Though Rodgers wasn’t explicit, it seems like he’ll try to come back in 2024.

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.“