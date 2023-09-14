Rob Gronkowski was one of the best tight ends in NFL history winning four Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2022, the star announced his second and final retirement. “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.”

Now, Rob Gronkowski was asked if there’s a slight chance for Brady’s return to the NFL after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury with the New York Jets.

Rob Gronkowski gets real on Tom Brady as replacement for Aaron Rodgers

After social media went crazy pointing out Tom Brady should come back to the NFL as the new quarterback of the Jets, Rob Gronkowski talked about the possibility of getting him out of retirement. It all happened during an interview with Kay Adams when she showed him a photo of the legend in that uniform.

“Yucky. I don’t think I could talk to Tom Brady anymore if he goes to the Jets. No, no, no. That’s not happening. No. Just not the Jets. I’ve played for the Patriots for nine years. We dislike the Jets.”

Even though the situation could be ideal with a great defense to support Tom Brady, Gronk won’t support this idea at all. “I don’t hate the Jets. We just don’t like them. That’s not happening.”