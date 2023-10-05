Quarterback statistics are typically dominated by the league’s superstars in most categories. However, there’s one significant metric where some subpar players command attention: the list of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the league.

Daniel Jones is undoubtedly among the top three in this unfortunate category, especially following his recent matchup. The Giants have struggled this season, primarily due to problems with their offensive linemen.

This issue was glaringly evident during a primetime game last Monday when Jones was sacked a whopping 10 times in a blowout loss against the Seahawks. This performance left Jones ranked second in the league with a total of 22 sacks.

Sam Howell Entered Week 5 as the Most Sacked Quarterback

The other two players were part of Thursday Night Football, but their sack numbers after four weeks were already high even before the matchup. The sack totals for these quarterbacks highlight the challenges their respective teams are facing, particularly in maintaining a stable passing game.

Sam Howell is having an intriguing season, especially considering it’s his first year as a starting quarterback in the league. Despite promising performances for the Commanders, he is currently the most sacked player with 24 sacks without accounting for their week 5 match.

On the same list of quarterbacks dealing with high sack numbers, there is a team that has been a letdown this season like the Bears. Justin Fields is ranked third in this category having been sacked 17 times.

How Old Is Sam Howell?

Sam Howell is 23 years old.