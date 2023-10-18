The shift toward a more prominent passing game has been evident in recent years, driven by rule changes that favor offenses. This movement has led to a decrease in the value placed on running backs, as teams tend to avoid hefty contracts due to concerns about the wear and tear the position endures. Consequently, the production of rushing yards has declined individually. this season

Christian McCaffrey stands out as an exception to this trend. He leads the list of players with the most rushing yards as his trade from Carolina to San Francisco last season revitalized his career, placing him in a championship-worthy team with an outstanding play caller. Despite the talent surrounding him, he remains a focal point of defenses.

McCaffrey has surged ahead of all others in rushing yards, amassing an impressive 553 yards. Albeit suffering an injury in the last Sunday’s game may affect his performance in the next match, he maintains a solid lead. He has recorded seven rushing touchdowns this season on 110 attempts, averaging 92.2 yards per game.

McCaffrey Is Followed by Low-Profile Running Backs

While it’s no surprise that McCaffrey leads the list due to his dynamic play in a high-powered offense, the names occupying the following spots may catch many fans off guard. These players, though not household names, have put up impressive numbers this season.

An intriguing player in Zack Moss appears in the second place, racking up 466 rushing yards in just five games. Moss’ success is partly due to the unusual situation surrounding Jonathan Taylor, which included a trade request before the Colts signed him to an extension. An early-season injury sidelined Taylor led to increased opportunities for Moss.

De’Von Achane, a rookie sensation, claims the third spot with an impressive 460 yards in only four games. He leads the league in rushing yards per game with the Dolphins, averaging 115 yards. What’s even more astonishing is his average of 12.1 yards per attempt. However, Achane’s yardage won’t see much addition in the near future, as he has been placed on the injured reserve list.

How Many Scrimmage Yards Has McCaffrey Produced this Season?

McCaffrey has contributed with 730 scrimmage yards in six matchups this season.