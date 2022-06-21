The career of historic tight end Rob Gronkowski has come to an end, quite possibly for good, after he announced his retirement. His teammate in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and friend Tom Brady fired him with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Tom Brady's range of influence is wide but ultimately he has limits that he cannot cross. The legendary quarterback brought his friend Rob Gronkowski back from retirement to bring glory to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Father Time's arm is stronger than Brady's and forced the moment for these NFL stars to part ways.

It's official, Rob Gronkowski says goodbye to the NFL field, to the Buccaneers jersey, and to playing with his friend Tom Brady. Thus, the tight end's adventure in this popular sport lasted 11 seasons in which he not only touched the glory but remained seated next to him at the top.

At 33 years old, Gronk played for only two teams, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won a total of four Super Bowls, 3 with the former and 1 with the latter after returning from his first retirement which took place in 2019. As for his personal records, Gronkowski is the Tight end with the most touchdowns in a regular season in the NFL with 18.

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski's retirement and bids him farewell

The stats don't lie: each and every season Rob Gronkowski played in his career as a professional NFL player was spent alongside Tom Brady. The fact that he came back from retirement to play with Brady again in Tampa Bay speaks volumes about the value of their friendship. That's why Tom's message to his friend's farewell was sentimental.

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of @gronk (Rob Gronkowski). Nobody has ever embodied the idea of 'leaving it all out on the field' like Rob has throughout his entire career. Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot.



Even more important is the person he was off the field. Focused when he had to be, and FUN the rest of the time. Having Gronk in your locker room was every NFL players dream. I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished together, and even more excited for all you have ahead of you.



Congrats Gronk, you deserve it."

So says the message Brady posted on his Instagram for his friend, his brother, Rob Gronkowski. A return to the gridiron, with just 33 years old for Gronk, would be more than viable, however, it is a fact that the main reason for Rob to return to the NFL fields was to play with Brady, who very possibly does not have many games left to play, after also having announced his retirement after the 2021 season.