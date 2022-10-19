The Green Bay Packers desperately need help on the offensive side of the field. So, they should pursue any of these three wideouts.

The Green Bay Packers have looked far from a contending team through the first six weeks of the NFL season. Aaron Rodgers doesn't look happy and has called his teammates and the front office out multiple times thus far.

Losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a major blow for their offense. And as promising as the rookies have looked, it'll still be a while before they're ready to contribute on a weekly basis.

The Packers are losing ground to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North, and they can't afford that. With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 wideouts they could target to straighten the ship.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential WR Targets For The Packers

3. Tyler Lockett

Geno Smith hasn't hesitated to sling the football down the field every time he drops back. But the Seattle Seahawks aren't any good right now, so they'd be wise to offload some veterans to try and make the numbers work.

Tyler Lockett is one of the fastest players in the league, and one who could certainly thrive from Aaron Rodgers' elite ball placement and arm strength. He's set to turn 30 and doesn't fit the Seahawks' timeline, and he still has four years left in his contract.

2. Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool is an athletic freak and a physical specimen. He's shown his upside multiple times but has been limited by poor QB play and some character issues. Maybe, all he needs is a change of scenery to finally live up to his potential.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Diontae Johnson to a contract extension, drafted Calvin Austin III, and seem quite high on rookie George Pickens. So, maybe Claypool could be had at the right price.

1. DJ Moore

DJ Moore has posted multiple 1,000+ yard seasons despite the Carolina Panthers' revolving door of mediocre quarterbacks. And now that the Baker Mayfield experiment could be done, chances are they'll just try and rebuild.

The Panthers are reportedly fielding calls for Christian McCaffrey and have already traded Robbie Anderson. Clearly, no one's safe or non-expendable right now. Fitting Moore's big salary could be an issue, but he's got big-play ability and is a proven producer.