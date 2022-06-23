The Browns have struggled to move on from Baker Mayfield, but it seems that trade conversations have ramped up in recent weeks. While the Panthers looked his most likely destination, another team reportedly has reestablished talks for the quarterback.

The Browns made clear their quarterback plan for this season when they acquired Deshaun Watson from the Texans. However, it's been three months since that trade and Cleveland has yet to find a new home for Baker Mayfield.

Despite how complicated it's been to get a trade done, nothing seems to have changed either for the quarterback or the franchise: both want to part ways. The stumbling block for his departure has been the nearly $19m Mayfield is due this year after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option.

That is a high price to meet for any suitor and the Browns seemed reluctant to afford part of it. But with Cleveland reportedly willing to change its mind, Mayfield seems to be drawing interest again - and not only from the Panthers.

Rumor: Seahawks are still interested in Baker Mayfield

Carolina looked the most likely landing spot for Mayfield thus far, with reports claiming the team wanted to get him as soon as possible. But according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Seahawks are still keeping an eye on him.

"I’m told the Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing," Anderson tweeted.

Not long ago, Pete Carroll shut the door on Mayfield. Following the departure of Russell Wilson, Seattle was left with Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Though Carroll said to be satisfied with them, it seems that the Seahawks haven't ruled out the possibility of Mayfield after all.