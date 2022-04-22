Even though multiple insiders and fans think Kansas City is a potential landing spot for Deebo Samuel, the Chiefs are unlikely to make a run at him. Here's why.

In somewhat surprising news, star WR/RB Deebo Samuel told the San Francisco 49ers that he wants to be traded. Apparently, his desire to leave The Bay area goes beyond the money and there's nothing they can do to change his mind at this point.

Needless to say, a dynamic playmaker who can hurt you on the ground or running routes like Samuel will gauge plenty of interest in the trade market. Moreover, some said he could become Tyreek Hill's replacement in Eric Bieniemy's offense.

However, it doesn't seem likely that the Kansas City Chiefs are going to make a move for a player looking to sign an extension shortly after trading a guy they couldn't afford. That's why they won't make any more big-name moves.

NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs Are Unlikely To Make A Trade For A Big-Name WR

"Some speculation that Chiefs are interested in 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel because of draft capital. A team source says a move for Samuel — or DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown or Terry McLaurin — isn’t likely. Told all those options 'are probably all long shots at this point,'" reported Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com.

Chiefs Have Made Moves Already

"The Chiefs, thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade, have a pair of first-round picks in the 2022 draft. However, they have signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Also, they traded Hill because they didn’t want to make a gigantic financial investment in a veteran receiver. They’d surely have to do that with Samuel, Metcalf, Brown, or McLaurin," wrote Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Andy Reid is ready to go to work with the hand he's been given and truth be told, he could do much worse than what he's got right now. As for Samuel, there will be no shortage of suitors for his dynamic skill set.