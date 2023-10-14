The New York Giants have had a dreadful season since their week 1 defeat, a particularly humiliating 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With a current record of 1-4, they face another challenging match against the formidable Buffalo Bills, especially with the absence of their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones.

Earlier today coach Brian Daboll confirmed Jones is still recovering from an injury and won’t be able to play in the upcoming game. Their sole victory this season came against the Arizona Cardinals, a team not known for their exceptional talent. Even that win required a remarkable comeback, marred by the loss of their star running back Saquon Barkley to injury.

The loss of Jones represents a significant problem for the Giants’ problems given his position. While Jones may not have been performing at his best this season, the prospect of winning against a championship-caliber team like the Bills without him seems unlikely. With the quarterback sidelined due to a neck injury, the responsibility will fall to Tyrod Taylor.

Tyrod Taylor’s Career

Tyrod Taylor’s career as a starting quarterback has not been stellar, but his experience is a valuable asset. With over 50 regular-season starts under his belt, he brings a level of experience and understanding of the game that surpasses many starting quarterbacks in the league. Impressively, he possesses a career winning record as a starter with 26 wins, 25 defeats, and 1 tie.

Adding to his valuable background, Taylor has participated in a total of 85 games throughout his career, including instances when he entered the game as a substitute. Much of his career was spent with the Bills, the team that drafted him, where he accumulated a 22-20 record in 42 regular-season starts between 2011 and 2017, becoming a starter in the last three seasons.

In 2018, Taylor had a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns, where he achieved an unusual record of 1 win, 1 loss, and 1 tie as a starter. After that, he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers but only had one start in two seasons.

In 2021, he played for the Houston Texans, with a record of 2 wins and 4 losses as a starter, before joining the Giants for the last two seasons. His last start was on December 5, 2021, in a matchup against the Colts. This upcoming game will be Taylor’s first start for the Giants.

How Old Is Tyrod Taylor?

Tyrod Taylor is 34 years old.