The Minnesota Vikings are mired in a losing streak just two weeks into the 2023 NFL season. They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-20 in Week 1 and to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-34 last week.

It was evident during the first two games that the offensive line is failing to protect Kirk Cousins, who has thrown six touchdowns in two games. The constant failures of the offense and defense make some plays complicated.

In Week 3, the Vikings return home to play the Los Angeles Chargers in what will be an important game to break the losing streak. They still have a chance to go far this season.

Who is the former Broncos guard the Vikings recently signed?

According to Ian Rapoport, the Minnesota Vikings signed Dalton Risner, who played with the Denver Broncos from 2019 to 2022 and was one of the key players on that franchise’s offensive line.

The production of the offensive line is relatively good, but they have lost games by small margins. It seems the root of the Vikings’ problems is in the defensive line.

Who are the other guards on the Vikings’ offensive line?

The Vikings have two guards in the starting lineup: Ezra Cleveland and Ed Ingram. Two other guards, Chris Reed and Oli Udoh, are on the injured list. Offensive Guards have the highly specialized job of keeping opposing defenders at bay.

Besides Kirk Cousins, who are the other Vikings quarterbacks?

Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback, but his backup is Nick Mullens, who has experience with other teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, and Las Vegas Raiders. The Vikings also have rookie QB Jaren Hall.