Aidan Hutchinson is one of the defensive linemen who helped the Detroit Lions win the first game of the 2023 NFL season against the Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, 21-20.

Even though the Detroit Lions lost in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, that doesn’t mean the season is over for them. However, there is a long way to go before saying that.

The Lions’ defensive line may not be the best in the NFL, but it is one of the most solid among the underdogs. They still have things to fix, but improvements are noticeable weekly.

What stats list is Aidan Hutchinson leading after two weeks?

According to PFF’s Steve Palazzolo, Aidan Hutchinson is leading the “most pressures” list after just two weeks into the current season, with 13 pressures. Micah Parsons (Cowboys) has 12, and Jalen Carter (Eagles) has 11.

The loss against the Seahawks by a score of 31-37 in overtime was a clear example of how the Lions defensive line needs a few adjustments for Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons at home on September 24.

Since when has Aidan Hutchinson been playing for the Detroit Lions?

Aidan was drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft as the second overall pick. He was a star during his career as a college player with Michigan from 2018 to 2022. In his rookie year, he was named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, NFC Defensive Player of the Week 11, and twice NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month (November, December 2022–January 2023).

Will the Lions play the Chiefs again in 2023?

Unfortunately, the Lions do not play the Chiefs again in 2023. They only played during Week 1, and it is likely that they will meet again in the 2024 regular season. This year’s Lions’ schedule looks relatively easy compared to other seasons.