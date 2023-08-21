The New England Patriots started the 2023 NFL preseason poorly, losing their first game to the Houston Texans 9-20. However, they put that bitter start behind them with a 21-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers, on the other hand, had won their first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals 36-19. But with their recent home loss, they now have one last chance to close out the preseason with a winning record.

As for the Patriots, this could be the last season for head coach Bill Belichick. Since Tom Brady left the franchise, things have not improved for them. Mac Jones has not yet become the quarterback that the team needs.

How many people attended the Patriots vs. Packers preseason Game 2?

According to the official gamebook published on NFL.com, 71,650 fans attended the Patriots vs. Packers preseason Game 2. Lambeau Field’s capacity is 81,441 seats.

The Patriots will play their final preseason game on the road against the Tennessee Titans on August 26. The Packers will play their final preseason game at home against the Seattle Seahawks on August 26.