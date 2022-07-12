The Denver Broncos are undergoing a series of changes as they enter the 2022 NFL season. The team from Colorado just announced a new ownership deal that was one of the biggest in sports history, but now they have also made some adjustments and included Condoleezza Rice as part of the institution.

In the beginning of 2022, the rumors appointed to a massive change for the Colorado team. Now in June, the Broncos agreed with the Walton/Penner group for the buy of the team for $4.65 billion. This deal was the biggest for a North American team and, of course, a blockbuster acquisition in NFL history.

This movement will sure bring fresh air for the Broncos. They've already made a huge trade for Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in order to have a superstar quarterback in control of the offensive team. But now they have also made some changes in the office, where they just announced Condoleezza Rice to be part of the group.

Who is Condoleezza Rice and what will she do in the Denver Broncos?

Condoleezza Rice is a former Secretary of State (2005 to 2009) from Birmingham, Alamaba, born November 14, 1954, After the Bush administration, she was linked to football as the rumors about her going to the Cleveland Browns as the head coach were very strong. At the end, the deal did not go trhough, but then she began to search for a spot in the NFL.

"A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization", said Rob Walton in a statement about Rice.

Condoleezza Rice's dream is to be part of a coaching staff in the National Football League, but first she needs to know another aspects of the sport. Back when she was in the talk to be the Browns' head coach, the most important part that left her outside the conversation was her lack of experience, so now she could acquire it with the Colorado team.