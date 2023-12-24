Bad news for Jaguars’ fans as Trevor Lawrence did not return to play in the 4th quarter of the Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Without him things could change drastically for the rest of the two games of the 2023 season.

After a difficult rookie season marred by inconsistency and growing pains, Trevor Lawrence has silenced his doubters in 2023. Under the guidance of veteran coach Doug Pederson and surrounded by a vastly improved supporting cast, Lawrence has transformed into a key cog in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ surprising playoff push.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, once the laughing stock of the NFL, have undergone a remarkable transformation in 2023. Under the steady hand of second-year head coach Doug Pederson and the shrewd moves of GM Trent Baalke, the Jags have shed their losing skin and roared back into contention.

Lawrence’s absence

According to multiple sources, including the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, Trevor Lawrence did not return to the field to continue playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he injured his shoulder and his status was ‘questionable.’

Without Lawrence the options are few for the Jaguars, but C.J. Beathard is the only available replacement they have to finish the game that sadly became another loss of the last four weeks..

While the future seems bright, the Jaguars aren’t without their concerns. Injuries have bitten them recently, and upcoming matchups against playoff contenders like the Panthers and Titans will be their real test.

Whether they roar all the way to the playoffs or not, the Jags have proven they’re no longer pushovers. They’ve clawed their way out of the jungle and are ready to pounce on the rest of the league.