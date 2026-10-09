Eagles take drastic decision with Andy Dalton as Jalen Hurts struggles with weapons injured

The Philadelphia Eagles are not having the best of times. Jalen Hurts, their franchise quarterback, is struggling, there is a plethora of injuries, and now, even backup signal-caller Andy Dalton is making headlines.

After all, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing QB Andy Dalton. Even with Hurts’ struggles, the team didn’t trust Dalton enough to keep him as the backup. Now, it remains to be seen who will take on that role.

To be quite frank, Dalton wasn’t having any good performances with the Eagles anyway. The 38-year-old is now headed to free agency and will become a touted veteran for teams looking for a QB2.

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Andy Dalton’s numbers with the Eagles

Dalton only took part in one official game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He didn’t start, he came up for a couple of plays until starting QB Jalen Hurts was able to return after suffering a massive heat.

However, Dalton entered the game in a best-case-scenario. They were near the endzone and with running back Saquon Barkley on the field. However, Barkley failed to score on two occasions, which prompted the Eagles to trust Dalton. He immediately sent an interception in the endzone. That was his only pass attempt in the game.

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Who will be the Eagles QB2 now that Dalton is gone?

Following the release of Andy Dalton, the Eagles will have Tanne McKee as the primary backup to Jalen Hurts. McKee has been with the Eagles since 2024. He has played six games, starting two of them.

McKee is just 26 years old. as opposed to Dalton. He has a 61.4% completion for 597 yards, five touchdowns, one interception, and a 95.7 passer rating. The third QB on the roster would be Cole Payton.

Key takeaways

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing backup quarterback Andy Dalton into free agency.

into free agency. Dalton threw an endzone interception on his only pass attempt during his lone game.

during his lone game. Tanner McKee will take over as QB2 behind starter Jalen Hurts.