NY Giants receive encouraging Cam Skattebo update ahead of Week 9 vs Eagles

The New York Giants might count with Cam Skattebo for the Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New York Giants received encouraging news regarding running back Cam Skattebo ahead of Sunday’s NFC East rivalry clash vs Philadelphia Eagles. The dynamic rusher is progressing well from a hamstring strain suffered two weeks ago.

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, Skattebo looked noticeably sharper during side drills with trainers on Thursday. Additionally, the beat writer refused to rule Skattebo out for the upcoming showdown in Philadelphia.

Earlier reports revealed the NY Giants are seen as favorites to get Jonathan Taylor before the trade deadline. Nevertheless, Skattebo remains central to New York’s offensive plans as the team chases a division crown.

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Skattebo must deliver amid Jonathan Taylor rumors

Skattebo faces intense pressure to assert himself as New York’s primary backfield engine down the stretch. Trade speculation linking Colts star Jonathan Taylor to the Giants continues to loom over the entire locker room.

Cam Skattebo (hamstring) was spotted "working on the side with the training staff" at Thursday's practice.



Via @art_stapleton pic.twitter.com/e2ILknn82i — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 5, 2026

Therefore, Skattebo must prove he can handle a heavy three-down workload against elite run defenses. Another explosive performance against Philadelphia would solidify his starting standing and possibly quiet external trade chatter.

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Skattebo has upside, but also brings chaos to Giants

The second-year back brings an infectious, hard-nosed physicality that energizes teammates on early downs. His relentless leg drive consistently breaks tackles and creates explosive chunk gains through contested lanes.

However, his reckless running style also exposes him to recurring soft-tissue injuries and costly ball-security moments. Skattebo must balance his chaotic aggression with disciplined decision-making to maintain long-term reliability in the lineup, something that John Harbaugh values a lot.

Key takeaways

Running back Cam Skattebo is progressing well from a recent hamstring strain.

from a recent hamstring strain. Art Stapleton reported Cam Skattebo looked noticeably sharper during side drills on Thursday.

during side drills on Thursday. Reports revealed the New York Giants are favorites to get Jonathan Taylor.