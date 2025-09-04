Trending topics:
NFL

Nik Bonitto drops bold 7-word message after lucrative Broncos extension

The Denver Broncos extended Nik Bonitto's contract after a stellar season, securing their best pass rusher for years to come. The player reacted with an emphatic message on social media.

By Bruno Milano

Nik Bonitto #15 of the Denver Broncos.
© Justin Edmonds/Getty ImagesNik Bonitto #15 of the Denver Broncos.

Nik Bonitto was rewarded for his top pass rusher play by the Denver Broncos. Sean Payton’s team gave him a four-year extension worth up to $120 million, with $70 million guaranteed. After Jordan Schultz reported this, the pass rusher gave seven words to imply what the next goal is.

Let’s go win this f—— chip now!” Nik Bonitto posted on X. The message is loud, bold and clear. The Broncos are making moves to challenge for it all, and Sean Payton is establishing a winning culture around it. Now, they’re putting their money where their mouth is, at least in Bonitto’s case.

This is a developing story…

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Jets lose Alijah Vera-Tucker for 2025 season
NFL

Jets lose Alijah Vera-Tucker for 2025 season

NY Mets manager Mendoza makes candid admission about Helsley's recent struggles
MLB

NY Mets manager Mendoza makes candid admission about Helsley's recent struggles

Travis Kelce drops huge hint about future in the NFL after engagement to Taylor Swift
NFL

Travis Kelce drops huge hint about future in the NFL after engagement to Taylor Swift

Where to watch Slovakia vs Germany live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Slovakia vs Germany live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Better Collective Logo