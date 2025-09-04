Nik Bonitto drops bold 7-word message after lucrative Broncos extension

Nik Bonitto was rewarded for his top pass rusher play by the Denver Broncos. Sean Payton’s team gave him a four-year extension worth up to $120 million, with $70 million guaranteed. After Jordan Schultz reported this, the pass rusher gave seven words to imply what the next goal is.
“Let’s go win this f—— chip now!” Nik Bonitto posted on X. The message is loud, bold and clear. The Broncos are making moves to challenge for it all, and Sean Payton is establishing a winning culture around it. Now, they’re putting their money where their mouth is, at least in Bonitto’s case.
