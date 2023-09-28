Deion Sanders is ready to face his most complicated game of the season when Colorado host USC at Folsom Field. The Trojans are favorites to win the Pac-12 and get into the college football playoffs led by Caleb Williams.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes have to regroup after a brutal 42-6 loss against Oregon. Following a 3-0 start, reality hit hard on Coach Prime and his players, but, the season is not over yet.

However, considering Colorado are once again 21.5-point underdogs, Deion Sanders has taken a cautious approach off the field. Though he will have the national spotlight, the respect for USC prevailed before the showdown in Boulder.

Deion Sanders praises Lincoln Riley and USC

Deion Sanders has seen a lot of football during his illustrious career. That’s why, ahead of the game between Colorado and USC, he wanted to make clear Lincoln Riley is a superb head coach for the Trojans.

In fact, Deion admitted he’s been suprised by Riley since his days at Texas Tech. “Great challenge ahead of us. I have the utmost respect and love and appreciation for their head coach.”

During the course of the season, Sanders had never shown so much appreciation for a rival coach. Considering all the trash talk there’s been in the last few weeks with Colorado State and Oregon, this was very different when speaking of Lincoln Riley.

“This is a bona fide winner. Not just a winner. A man who has put a plethora of young men into college and they care about the character of the men. I’ve got love, respect, and appreciation for everything that he’s accomplished. He is one of the upper tier coaches and I admire him tremendously and his staff.”