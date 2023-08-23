For many scouts, Caleb Williams will be a 1st overall pick in the near future. Now, the USC Trojans quarterback has made a huge announcement regarding his career and his availability in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The quarterback position is highly significant in the NFL, and finding elite players for this position is challenging. Consequently, teams often attempt to trade up in the drafts to secure top prospects.

Nowadays, the USC Trojans have one of the best quarterbacks that college football has seen recently in Caleb Williams. He is expected to be a 1st overall pick once he declares for the NFL Draft, and he has now revealed when he will make his name available for it.

Caleb Williams reveals when he will declare for the NFL Draft

Caleb Williams started his college football career playing for Oklahoma in 2021, but changed to USC a year later. He’s definitely an elite prospect, and the NFL is waiting for him with the arms wide open.

However, Williams is not rushing into any decision yet. The current Heisman Trophy winner has revealed that he isn’t sure if he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft, as he may want to wait and see which team ends up with the first pick next year.

In his two-year college football career, Williams has played in 25 games, completing 469 passes out of 711 attempts for 6,449 yards, with 63 touchdowns and only nine interceptions – very attractive numbers for any NFL team.