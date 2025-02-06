The Denver Broncos have been home to some of the greatest players in NFL history. Among them, two quarterbacks stand out: John Elway, who led the team in the 1980s and 1990s, and Peyton Manning, who arrived in the 2010s. Both left an indelible mark on the franchise, delivering unforgettable moments and championship success. However, since Manning’s retirement, Denver has struggled to reclaim Super Bowl glory.

When the debate over the greatest quarterback of all time arises, opinions vary widely. Some consider Tom Brady the undisputed GOAT, others argue for Dan Marino, and many believe Elway belongs in the top three.

Back in 2024, Elway was asked on The Dan Patrick Show to name the greatest quarterback of all time. Without hesitation, the Broncos legend downplayed the debate, saying it’s a matter of personal opinion. “I think you just like to be in the conversation,” Elway said. “There were so many great quarterbacks I played against, guys I have a ton of respect for. But ultimately, it’s about winning football games and championships.”

When asked whether he cares about where he ranks among the all-time greats, Elway made it clear that he doesn’t dwell on it. “I’m not worried about that,” he said. But he delivered that he thinks he is the best.

Peyton Manning (left) with John Elway (right) – Denver Broncos

“I think I’m the best at what I did. Some guys did certain things better than me, and I would think to myself, ‘I could do that better.’ Danny [Dan Marino] had an incredible release, but at the end of the day, you have to believe you’re the best at what you do. There are plenty of stats to compare players, but that’s just part of the conversation,” Broncos legend remarked.

Elway’s take on Marino’s place in the best QB conversation

Broncos legend believes that to be in the conversation as the greatest quarterback of all time, a player must truly believe in themselves. While discussing this topic, he also shared his admiration for Dan Marino and reflected on the Miami Dolphins icon’s remarkable career. “I think we were all kind of jealous of Danny because of what he was doing over there,” Elway admitted. “In 1984, he threw for 5,000 yards in a 16-game season.”

Elway continued: “Back then, 3,000 passing yards was considered solid for a quarterback, and hitting 4,000 was next-level. And then Danny, in just his second year, threw 48 touchdowns. From that point on, statistically, we were all chasing him as he set the world on fire.“

Elway agrees with Brady’s perspective on the QB position

Reflecting on his early years in the NFL, Elway agreed with Tom Brady’s perspective on the benefits of learning from the sidelines before taking over as a starter. “I agree with Tom that not being thrown directly into the fire and having the chance to sit, watch, and learn as a backup was a huge plus for me,” Elway said.

