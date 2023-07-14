The Denver Broncos start a new and exciting era under head coach Sean Payton. It’s going to be a tough challenge in a very crowded AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Furthermore, after a blockbuster trade with Seattle, Russell Wilson was a total disappointment in his first season at Denver. However, Payton might bring back his best level as he did mentoring Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints.

Now, in a very shocking statement, a legend of the Broncos has already made his prediction for the team before the 2023 season. John Elway seems convinced that big things will arrive for Denver in the NFL. It won’t be easy with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the same division.

John Elway makes bold prediction for Denver Broncos

John Elway won two Super Bowls as a player for the Broncos and then, as a general manager, the Hall of Famer was the strategist behind another championship in the 2015 season after bringing Peyton Manning.

Though Elway has ended his tenure at Denver’s front office, he is a totally authorized voice to make a projection about the possible impact of Sean Payton as head coach.

“I am excited. He’s a perfect fit (Sean Payton) for where we are right now, where the Broncos are right now. Obviously, he has a lot of skins on the wall. He won a Super Bowl before and won a ton of football games. I don’t think there could have been a better fit. I think he will be great.”

Of course, the big question during an interview with ABC Denver 7 was Russell Wilson. “Sean has a great feel for the QB position. I think he knows what Russell will do the best. He’s so knowledgeable on the offensive side. Like every good football team, we have to try to run the football and run it successfully. If we do that, it gives Russell a much better chance to be successful in the passing game.”

John Elway is sure Wilson will show again why he’s a franchise quarterback. “It was a tough year for him, but he’s positive and tough. He will bounce back and I think he’s going to have a much better year this season. Russell is such a positive guy. I think he’s excited about it. With what was going on last year, a lot of different things, Sean brings in so much experience. I think Russell is looking forward to that coach to put him in the best position to be successful.”