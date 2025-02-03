The NFL has produced countless legends, making it difficult to determine the greatest player of all time. However, when it comes to players who “beg” the most for penalties, Peyton Manning had no hesitation in naming his choice. The Hall of Fame quarterback, widely regarded as one of the best in league history, pointed to a Super Bowl champion known for lobbying officials throughout his career.

Since retiring in 2015, Manning has frequently reflected on his time in the NFL, sharing stories alongside fellow greats like Tom Brady. Over the years, he has spoken about his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts and the toughest opponents he faced on the field.

During a 2024 appearance at Fanatics Fest’s “The Sheriff Panel” with Stephen A. Smith, Manning addressed the topic of players who plead for calls the most. He didn’t hold back when revealing who, in his opinion, was the biggest culprit.

“I don’t like when quarterbacks beg for personal foul calls. When they do, that’s what really gets defensive players mad,” Manning said. Pressed by Smith to name the biggest “beggar” in NFL history, Manning didn’t hesitate. “The guy you interviewed a couple of days ago was pretty good at it [Tom Brady],” he quipped.

Tom Brady retired from the NFL after the 2022 season.

Manning on Brady as the NFL’s biggest ‘beggar’

Manning didn’t hold back when discussing Brady’s knack for lobbying officials, calling the Patriots legend the NFL’s biggest “beggar.” He then explained why he holds that opinion. “It was kind of natural for him. He had this look he’d give the guys. It seemed to work for him throughout his career (laughs),” Manning said.

His comments reinforced the friendly rivalry between the two legendary quarterbacks. Without taking a shot at Brady, Manning was simply stating what he saw on the field, highlighting his appreciation for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. As two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, both have countless stories from their years in the league.

Is Mahomes the new ‘beggar’ of the NFL?

After Manning’s comments about Brady, the conversation took an interesting turn when the host pressed him on who currently holds that title. Fans in attendance wasted no time throwing out a name: Patrick Mahomes. However, Manning didn’t waver. He doubled down on his stance, keeping Brady atop the list.

“The thing about Mahomes now is that, even though he’s not a big slider, he runs. Patrick gets his yards, and he still has legs. I don’t think it stands out as much. I think Brady still takes the title right now,” Manning said.

Despite the playful exchange, Manning holds great respect for both quarterbacks. Brady remains the most decorated player in NFL history with seven Super Bowl rings, while Mahomes is looking to make history by becoming the first quarterback to win three straight championships with the Kansas City Chiefs.