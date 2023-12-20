The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win their first Super Bowl in 28 years. Even after a recent loss to the Bills, they have a 10-4 record in a tremendous race for home field advantage with the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Furthermore, Dak Prescott is having a tremendous season and could claim the MVP award.

However, the big question surrounding the Cowboys is their inability to beat teams on the road. Now, as their schedule is still in the most challenging stage, thousands of fans are wondering if they could finally deliver a championship.

Right now, the Dallas Cowboys hold the No.2 seed and already clinched a berth for the playoffs in the NFL. Their final three games will be against the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders.

When the Cowboys suffered a 31-10 blowout loss against the Bills, their hopes of winning the NFC East seem to vanish. Nevertheless, the Eagles gave them an amazing reason to believe.

Dallas Cowboys are still in the mix for the NFC East

In the standout game of Week 15, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Dallas Cowboys crushing all the hype around Jerry Jones’ team after their wins over the Seahawks and Eagles.

Thanks to this result, Nick Sirianni and Philadelphia had a big shot at a two-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys. Then, Seattle surprised them on Monday Night Football. Jerry Jones took notice of the Eagles’ loss and had incredible comments during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“It was marvelous! I watched every bit of it! I thought I was about to doze off, but then, when the Seahawks made those late-game plays, I couldn’t sleep until 4 in the morning because of the impact it can have in our year.”

Who will have home-field advantage in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers have a record of 11-3 and hold the No. 1 seed with a possible bye week. After the Eagles’ loss, the Dallas Cowboys are back at No. 2 with a record of 10-4, followed by the Detroit Lions at No. 3 (10-4). Despite a record of 7-7, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the No. 4 seed as division leaders.

However, if the Eagles win out, they get the division because of conference record as tiebreaker. Then, the Cowboys would fall to No.5 and will have to play the wild card round as visitors against the NFC South champion.

After that, their path would likely take them to face San Francisco on the road and potentially Detroit or Philadelphia also away in the NFC Championship Game.

The numbers don’t lie about the impact the Cowboys felt with Philadelphia’s loss at Seattle. In 2023, Dallas have a record of 7-0 at home and 3-4 on the road. Undoubtedly, their chances of winning the Super Bowl depend on AT&T Stadium, although anything is possible in the NFL.